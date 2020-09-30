Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

Lucy the Elephant Learn More

Where: Margate City, New Jersey

Dumbo, Babar, and Horton are some of the world’s most famous elephants—but Lucy isn’t far behind. In fact, this six-story icon is America’s oldest surviving roadside tourist attraction. She stands tall along Atlantic Avenue, approximately five miles from Atlantic City, NJ. Over the decades, the structure has been used as a restaurant, cottage, real estate office, bar, and most recently as an Airbnb. She has been listed as a National Historic Landmark since 1976 and even ran for president, announced during her 135th birthday celebration in 2016. So the next time you find yourself passing through the Garden State, plan to pay Lucy a visit (just don’t forget the peanuts).

