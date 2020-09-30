Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

Mel Fisher’s Treasure Museum Learn More

Where: Sebastian, Florida

In search of a true hidden gem attraction? Look no further than Mel Fisher’s Treasure Museum. It’s located along US-1 on the tranquil shores of the Treasure Coast; a region of South Florida spanning from Indian River County to Martin County. It earned its nickname after a fleet of Spanish ships carrying gold, silver, and precious gemstones sunk during a hurricane more than 300 years ago. World-famous treasure hunter Mel Fisher began his career here, uncovering the largest underwater treasure hunt in history. His daughter opened the permanent museum in 1992 to showcase his spectacular collection, which includes gem-encrusted jewelry, golden instruments, rare coins, and other priceless artifacts. Visitors can even hold a solid gold bar recovered from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

