Travel

Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

The Corn Palace
8
The Corn PalaceCourtesy Image 3 / 8

The Corn Palace

Learn More

Where: Mitchell, South Dakota 

The World’s Only Corn Palace is…exactly what it sounds like. The towering Moorish Revival building can be found tucked away in South Dakota, not far from I-90 (aka the longest Interstate Highway in the United States). The exterior is decorated top to bottom with “crop art,” including murals and designs made from corn and other common grains. The façade is updated each year with a new theme dreamt up by local artists to honor the region’s rich agricultural roots. The annual redesign costs an estimated $175,000, using upwards of 325,000 ears of corn and 1.5 million nails. The space serves as a multi-purpose venue, hosting concerts, sporting events, festivals, art exhibits, and is a massively popular tourist destination, attracting more than 500,000 visitors last year. 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_10.16_Widget
More from Travel