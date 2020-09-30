Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

The Corn Palace Learn More

Where: Mitchell, South Dakota

The World’s Only Corn Palace is…exactly what it sounds like. The towering Moorish Revival building can be found tucked away in South Dakota, not far from I-90 (aka the longest Interstate Highway in the United States). The exterior is decorated top to bottom with “crop art,” including murals and designs made from corn and other common grains. The façade is updated each year with a new theme dreamt up by local artists to honor the region’s rich agricultural roots. The annual redesign costs an estimated $175,000, using upwards of 325,000 ears of corn and 1.5 million nails. The space serves as a multi-purpose venue, hosting concerts, sporting events, festivals, art exhibits, and is a massively popular tourist destination, attracting more than 500,000 visitors last year.

