Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

Where: Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

The small city of Wisconsin Dells in southern Wisconsin takes the concept of kitschy tourist traps and flips it on its head—literally. While there are a handful of scaled down White House replicas scattered across the globe, few are as head-scratching as Top Secret Inc. Visitors can embark on a self-guided tour through the upside-down reproduction, which supposedly houses the answers to our country’s most classified conspiracies and cover-ups. Think: evidence from Watergate, proof of extraterrestrial life, mysterious moon rocks, nuclear missiles access tunnels, robot presidents, and tons of other curiosities. It all makes for a baffling experience, but the photo ops alone are worth the $5 entrance fee.

