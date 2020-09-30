Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

Unclaimed Baggage Learn More

Where: Scottsboro, Alabama

Have you ever wondered what happens to all the lost luggage from airports around the country? Well, a lot of it ends up in Scottsboro, AL. While more than 99 percent of checked bags are retrieved at the airport carousel, a small fraction (about 0.03 percent) gets left behind forever. The Unclaimed Baggage team buys the orphaned bags and sells, donates, or recycles their forgotten contents. The gigantic retail center spans an entire city block and welcomes hordes of curious pickers all year long looking to score a deal. Located right off U.S. Route 72, it’s undoubtedly worth a visit.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!