Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

Uranus Fudge Factory Learn More

Where: St. Robert, Missouri

Located along legendary Route 66, Uranus Fudge Factory is the perfect pit stop for weary road trippers in need of a sugar rush (or a chuckle). The gift shop doesn’t take itself too seriously, but does take full advantage of its location in the Uranus Missouri Towne Center. Their slogan? “The Best Fudge Comes From Uranus.” They’re known for their namesake fudge, which is made fresh daily and hand-cut to order, but they also peddle every souvenir under the sun, including shot glasses, magnets, key chains, and more. Its neighboring tourist attractions include the Uranus Sideshow Museum (featuring an eclectic collection of circus memorabilia); the Uranus Axehole (offering indoor axe-throwing); and an escape room experience (predictably dubbed Escape Uranus).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!