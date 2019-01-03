No matter how well-traveled you are, there’s always more to see and experience. Your checklist evolves with your priorities, and the best destinations change from one year to the next. Travel in 2019 is no different.

Case in point: A decade ago, you didn’t know anyone who’d been to Lisbon. Now, everyone’s been, twice. Sure, Lisbon is worth a visit, but it’s a bit overcrowded these days. Maybe you’ve been to Germany before, but 2019 is a particularly special year to go, so it deserves a spot on said list. And there’s more out there than just Europe, too. Ever been to Senegal or Panama? Well then, 2019 is the time!

So, where should you go in 2019? If your list needs a refresh, and if you’re willing to take the advice of a few travel pros—those of us who’ve been there, done that, and written about it—then here are 10 places to consider for travel in 2019.