The Superbowl of après ski—also known as Closing Day—is upon us. And with the record snowfall we’ve seen in 2019, scoring some epic end-of-season runs followed by a rambunctious farewell to ski season is reason enough to justify hopping on a plane for a weekend trip. Some closing-day parties are legendary, but there’s also a lot of excitement (think: special competitions and events) exclusive to 2019. Here are seven of the best closing-day celebrations worth traveling for. Just don’t forget to pack your costume.