These Incredible 2020 Trending Travel Destinations and Hotels Should Be On Your List to Visit





With 2020 fast approaching, it’s time to get your travel plans in order. With incredible destinations around the globe and more and more ways to spend your time on your travels—whether it be for business or pleasure—it can be tough to figure out just where to go, where to stay, and what to do while you’re there.

For 2020, American Express Travel is here to help out. The group has put together a list of the top trending destinations for the year, based on the booking data of global Card Members, creating a wide ranging group of eclectic and beautiful destinations.

“This list of 2020 Trending Destinations reflect our Card Members’ passion for visiting diverse and eclectic locations; from cosmopolitan cities to off-the beaten path locations, this list truly offers something for everyone,” Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel said about the list. At American Express Travel, our Card Members don’t travel by coincidence; they travel with purpose, seeking authentic experiences so it’s exciting for us to see the variety of destinations that they choose to visit.”

Here’s a look at the list of those trending destinations for 2020:

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cairo, Egypt

Cayman Islands

Côte d’Azur, French Riviera

Kauai, Hawaii, USA

Northern Italy, Italian Alps

Montana, USA

Osaka, Japan

Shanghai, China

The Whitsundays, Australia

“The 2020 Trending Destinations will take travelers around the globe, from classic vacation spots to up-and-coming locations, and each destination brings something unique – from tried and true destinations like the Italian Alps and French Riviera to up-and-coming hotspots like Kauai and Cairo,” Hendley added. “Personally, it was exciting to see Montana on the list as well, as it is a place I’ve always wanted to visit. Our 2020 Trending Destinations are selected based on global Card Member bookings through American Express Travel, looking at year-over-year growth between 2019 and 2020 in a like-for-like booking time period. What sets our list apart is that we are able to see where our Card Members will actually be traveling the coming year.”

To kick off the announcement of the 2020 destinations, American Express Travel had an event at the The Greenwich Hotel—which is one of American Express Travel’s Fine Hotels & Resorts—with tennis icon Venus Williams in attendance. The TriBeCa Penthouse (partly seen below) of the hotel was designed with a number of different areas, foods, and drinks highlighting the travel destinations, including ones inspired by Montana, Hawaii, Argentina, the French Riviera, and more.

Williams spoke about how she likes to travel—which is always with her dog Harold—and some of the places that she would still like to visit one day: “When I travel, I love exploring the city I’m visiting,” Williams said. “The properties available through American Express Travel’s Fine Hotels & Resorts program gives me the opportunity to both relax and immerse myself in the local culture. I’m a warm weather girl at heart and I love a beautiful beach. I went on an amazing trip with my family to Kauai. The overall experience is a memory we will never forget…. I’ve also always wanted to go to Montana, I’ve never been to Shanghai and would really like to go there.”

Along with the trending destinations, American Express Travel has some hotel options for each of those cities that are part of the Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts properties. Card Members can get a wide range of benefits from staying at those hotels, including 5x membership rewards points/pay with points while booking through AmexTravel.com, as well as early check in, room upgrades, daily breakfast, and more.

Some of the Fine Hotels & Resorts properties in the trending locations include the Cap Estel in the French Riviera, Le Massif in the Italian Alps, the InterContinental Osaka in Japan, The Shanghai EDITION in China, as well as the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort in Australia.

“Our goal is to simplify the overall travel process for our Card Members,” Hendley said. “One of the ways in which we do this is through our Fine Hotels & Resorts program – which provides our Card Members with exclusive access to a suite of complementary benefits with an average total value of $550 and best-in-class service and amenities at more than 1,000 carefully curated luxury properties around the globe, when they book through American Express Travel.”

Check here for more information on American Express Travel and the 2020 Trending Destinations and hotels.

Here are a few more looks at the destinations and hotels on the list:

Buenos Aires, Argentina:

The Whitsundays, Australia – The InterContinental Hayman Island Resort:

The Shanghai EDITION in China:

Cairo, Egypt:

Montana, USA – The Ranch at Rock Creek:

Grand Hyatt Kaua`i Resort & Spa – Kauai, Hawaii, USA:

