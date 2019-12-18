HEALTH-MINDED travelers are usually forced to make do with a dingy hotel gym that houses a treadmill from the 1990s and a few sets of random dumbbells. No more. A slew of wellness hotels have prioritized fitness, wellness, healthy eating, and recovery.

If you’re booking a trip to one of these cities, set aside some extra time at these new standard wellness hotels.

1. The Carillon in Miami

Located in quieter, local-friendly North Beach, The Carillon—and the massive two-story gym—deserves a day unto itself. Start in one of the fitness center’s 200-plus weekly classes, grab a green juice, take a kiteboarding lesson, and end the day on the indoor rock wall.

If you’re a data nerd, they’ve got extensive physiology services—like a metabolic exercise assessment to see how well your cardiorespiratory system functions, or a body composition scan—overseen by the on-site functional-medicine physician. Friday through Sunday tends to be a scene here, so grab your R&R during the week. Not staying the night? You can get a one-day pool pass to The Carillon—which includes sauna and cold room access—for $55.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!