2. Swissôtel in Chicago

Possibly the most wellness-minded hotel room ever created is the Swissôtel Vitality Suite. It boasts a Peloton bike, a WaterRower, a cable pulley machine, and old-timey-looking hand weights. And the TV has on-demand workouts that incorporate the equipment around you. Plus, the room has a deep tub with jets and LED lights for relaxation. If your company won’t spring for digs that start at $1,000 per night, opt for a normal room and hit the new fitness center. It’s tricked out with rowers, Peloton bikes, a yoga studio, and group cycling classes.

