3. Equinox Hotel in New York

At the first hotel outpost for the high-end gym, guests can access a 60,000-square-foot fitness center, a 25-yard indoor saltwater pool, sundeck, hot and cold plunge pools, plus recovery offerings like an infrared sauna. The best amenity may be the least sweaty. Book a session with a sleep coach, who will evaluate your nighttime habits and help implement better behaviors. The program, overseen by experts including UCLA sleep specialist Jennifer Martin, influenced the room design. Beds are layered with temperature-regulating natural fibers, and minibars have sleep supplements.

