4. Even Hotels in Seattle

Currently, there are 12 Even hotels (it’s a brand within the InterContinental Group). They all have sweet in-room offerings, like a training zone with sweat-proof cork floors; equipment including a foam roller, yoga mat, yoga block, exercise ball, and resistance bands; and training guides. The fitness center has Peloton bikes, water rowers, and Woodaway treadmills. Nab a water bottle at check-in, then refill it at hydration stations on each floor. If you’re there to work and rest, rooms feature standing desks and calming eucalyptus fiber bedding. And forget greasy room service. Even’s restaurant, Cork & Kale, serves organic meals, plus Paleo and vegetarian snacks. Before you go, take them up on the offer to launder your workout gear, gratis.

