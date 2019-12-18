5. The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles

Come for the celeb sightings, stay for Upgrade Labs, which aims to “hack” health and fitness with 15 high-tech tools, like the Redcharger, an infrared LED light therapy that promotes muscle recovery and reduces inflammation. Travelers with scant time use CAR.O.L, an artificial intelligence–enhanced bike that gives riders the equivalent of a 40-minute run in six minutes of work. Round things out on the Cheat Machine, an AI-enabled weightlifting machine. Frequent fliers swear by the Road Warrior Reset package: cryotherapy, Redcharger, and lymphatic massage to combat the effects of jet lag ($175 for a 60-minute session).

