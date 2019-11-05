If you’re in need of a getaway, might we suggest an Italian alpine retreat. The Dolomite Mountains’ newest lodge is a high-country oasis that merges mountain adventures with Italian chill.

South Tyrol, two and a half hours north of Venice, couldn’t be more different from the canal-cluttered tourist capital. Lying on the border with Austria, this Italian province feels far more like Cliffhanger than Under the Tuscan Sun, with alpine villages in the shadows of jagged peaks.

And the area’s newest hotel, Adler Lodge Ritten, which opened this summer, is closer to Scandinavia than the Beautiful Country: Twenty chalets overlook a small lake surrounded by beech and pine trees. Each is outfitted with a wood stove and sauna, and waking up in the ebony-paneled interiors feels as if you’re rising from a nap at a high-end spa.

There’s hiking and biking out the front door and more adventurous activities like hang-gliding and traversing one of the Dolomites’ iconic via ferrata climbing routes. The food leans Austrian—smoked ham ravioli, braised veal with dumplings, and apple strudel—and chef Hannes Pignater gets his inspiration, he says, by visiting local farms each week and selecting the best vegetables and cheeses.

And he does it all over a glass of wine or two. He recommends you do the same. This is still Italy, after all.

