This tree house sanctuary in Maine fulfills all childhood tree-dwelling dreams


One time or another, in the span of our childhood, many of us have attempted to build a tree house. Some kids had parents that were willing to take on the architectural pursuit, lending a more knowledgeable hand; others had to go it on their own.

The tree house of your childhood imagination. Photo: Stephy Pariande/Unsplash

Whatever your experience with the tree house was, we can guarantee that you still have nostalgic, lingering feelings about them. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have an adult-size dwelling in the branches?

The Madawaska tree dwelling is one of three on the Seguin property. Photo: Ida Lennestål

If you’re going to be in the Northeast anytime soon, or are looking for a reason to plan a trip, you’ll want to make a stop at Seguin, a collection of tree dwellings in Maine.

The exterior of the Souhegan tree house. Photo: Ida Lennestål

Seguin features three unique tree dwellings on their property: Souhegan, Madawaska, and Isle Au Haut. Each is its own combination of part tiny vintage tiny house, part modern tree house, according to the website.

Modern fixtures, clean lines and natural materials all come together in the Seguin tree houses. Photo: Ida Lennestål

Modern interior design, rope bridges and a number of other architectural features set these dwellings apart from anything we’ve seen before.

The Souhegan tree dwelling features a hot tub, perfect for viewing winter time snow storms. Photo: Ida Lennestål

The houses are open April-January, and stay cozy during the winter months. If you book Souhegan, you’ll be able to enjoy falling snow from the comfort of the hot tub. Floor-to-ceiling vintage windows in each of the dwellings have incredible views of the surrounding forest from the comfort of the trees.

If you’re looking for a unique getaway or inspiration for building your own treehouse, you might want to check Seguin this season.

