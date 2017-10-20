This tree house sanctuary in Maine fulfills all childhood tree-dwelling dreams





One time or another, in the span of our childhood, many of us have attempted to build a tree house. Some kids had parents that were willing to take on the architectural pursuit, lending a more knowledgeable hand; others had to go it on their own.

Whatever your experience with the tree house was, we can guarantee that you still have nostalgic, lingering feelings about them. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have an adult-size dwelling in the branches?

If you’re going to be in the Northeast anytime soon, or are looking for a reason to plan a trip, you’ll want to make a stop at Seguin, a collection of tree dwellings in Maine.

Seguin features three unique tree dwellings on their property: Souhegan, Madawaska, and Isle Au Haut. Each is its own combination of part tiny vintage tiny house, part modern tree house, according to the website.

Modern interior design, rope bridges and a number of other architectural features set these dwellings apart from anything we’ve seen before.

The houses are open April-January, and stay cozy during the winter months. If you book Souhegan, you’ll be able to enjoy falling snow from the comfort of the hot tub. Floor-to-ceiling vintage windows in each of the dwellings have incredible views of the surrounding forest from the comfort of the trees.

If you’re looking for a unique getaway or inspiration for building your own treehouse, you might want to check Seguin this season.

