I first met George as the sun was setting over Kangaroo Valley in New South Wales, Australia. It couldn’t have been a more romantic setting, with the last of the golden light hitting the top of the trees (never mind the fact that I’d traveled down an isolated dirt road to get there). He was… pretty small.

This would be my first night in a tiny cabin, and George—one of In2thewild’s 12 micro dwellings across Australia—did not disappoint. He was less than 100 square feet in total, with a lofted bed, a bright and airy design, and a giant picture window overlooking the secluded property. Despite his diminutive size and remote location, he had all the amenities I’d expect from an unplugged (so to speak) vacation home: heat (powered by gas), electricity (powered by the sun), running water.

Tiny houses are having a moment, and not just on HGTV. You can find homes just like George all across the country—and even the world. While most of them are off the grid—an eco-friendly and sustainable way to get back to nature—you’re not suffering without creature comforts like a hot shower or indoor lighting. The locations may, however, force you to sacrifice Wi-Fi and cell service, but for most people seeking out this kind of adventure, that’s just an added bonus.

It was a chilly winter night out in the bush, but I felt safe and warm inside George. There were board games to play, blankets to cozy up in, and plenty of wines to sip from the nearby vineyards. That’s the point of these micro dwellings—to provide a comfortable way to experience a unique destination without having too much of an impact on the environment. All the necessities are there, they’re just presented in a pared down, efficient way. Living small makes you appreciate the significance of the world outside your home.

Thinking about a tiny home vacation? These destinations make miniature living the ultimate adventure.