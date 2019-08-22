It’s all in the name: Getaway cabins were designed to help city-dwellers flee the chaos and find a little relaxation in nature. The OG cabin popped up an hour outside of Boston, and was quickly followed by outposts near New York, Boston, DC, and Atlanta. This summer, Getaway added new locations outside of Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Pittsburgh/Cleveland. There’s actually a cell phone dropbox at each cabin to help you truly unplug. The mobile, wooden cabins all range from 160 to 220 square feet and start at $99 per night (for an extra $40, you can bring your pup!).Back to top
Travel
The Best Tiny House Rentals to Book for Your Next Big Adventure
More News
More from Travel
-
10 Under-the-Radar European Cities Worth Visiting
-
Crazy Cocktails, Breakfast Burgers, and Endless Tapas: A Foodie’s Guide to Barcelona, Spain
-
27 Explorers on the Best Places They’ve Ever Traveled
-
What the Potential New Venice Cruise Ship Guidelines Could Mean for Your Next Trip
-
Winding Trails, Stunning Temples, and Epic Eats: The 4-Day Weekend in Taipei
-
Epic Hikes, Crystal Blue Waters, and Neo-Fjordic Cuisine: The 4-Day Weekend in Bergen
-
The 25 Best Bachelor Party Destinations in America
-
The 10 Best National Parks for Summer Adventure