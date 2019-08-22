It’s all in the name: Getaway cabins were designed to help city-dwellers flee the chaos and find a little relaxation in nature. The OG cabin popped up an hour outside of Boston, and was quickly followed by outposts near New York, Boston, DC, and Atlanta. This summer, Getaway added new locations outside of Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Pittsburgh/Cleveland. There’s actually a cell phone dropbox at each cabin to help you truly unplug. The mobile, wooden cabins all range from 160 to 220 square feet and start at $99 per night (for an extra $40, you can bring your pup!).