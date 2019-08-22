Travel

The Best Tiny House Rentals to Book for Your Next Big Adventure

5 / 8
Tumbleweed designs and builds micro-dwellings—starting at 65 square feet—but they also have tiny house hotels across the country for those who aren’t ready to fully commit to tiny living. You can find outposts of the timber-framed homes in Washington, California, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Sarasota, North Carolina, and New Hampshire. Cabins start as low as $75 per night, depending on your location and sleep two to five people. You’ll get all the necessities with your rental, as well as access to a shared fire pit, individual grills, and outdoor picnic tables.

