Tumbleweed designs and builds micro-dwellings—starting at 65 square feet—but they also have tiny house hotels across the country for those who aren’t ready to fully commit to tiny living. You can find outposts of the timber-framed homes in Washington, California, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Sarasota, North Carolina, and New Hampshire. Cabins start as low as $75 per night, depending on your location and sleep two to five people. You’ll get all the necessities with your rental, as well as access to a shared fire pit, individual grills, and outdoor picnic tables.Back to top
Travel
The Best Tiny House Rentals to Book for Your Next Big Adventure
More News
More from Travel
-
10 Under-the-Radar European Cities Worth Visiting
-
Crazy Cocktails, Breakfast Burgers, and Endless Tapas: A Foodie’s Guide to Barcelona, Spain
-
27 Explorers on the Best Places They’ve Ever Traveled
-
What the Potential New Venice Cruise Ship Guidelines Could Mean for Your Next Trip
-
Winding Trails, Stunning Temples, and Epic Eats: The 4-Day Weekend in Taipei
-
Epic Hikes, Crystal Blue Waters, and Neo-Fjordic Cuisine: The 4-Day Weekend in Bergen
-
The 25 Best Bachelor Party Destinations in America
-
The 10 Best National Parks for Summer Adventure