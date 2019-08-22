3. Shacky Get More Info

Who doesn’t love a good Australian-ism. Brekky. Barbie. Budgie Smuggler. Tiny shacks are no exception. Shacky launched their first “shack” in an olive grove in Victoria’s High Country. Now, they have one situated on a 1500-acre cattle farm in Yellingbo, a small town in Yarra Valley; and another in the middle of 100 acres of bushland in the village of Halls Gap in Grampians National Park, with more to come. The shacks start at $199 per night and are an ideal way to experience the Australian bush in seclusion. You can really appreciate how untouched the countryside is.