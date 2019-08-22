You’ll find WeeCasa—another tiny house resort—at the gateway to the Rockies in Lyons, CO. The 10-acre property, which sits in the shadow of the mountains just off Main Street, boasts 22 cabins, all of which are under 240 square feet and start at $149 per night. Each tiny home is just a little bit different (there’s even a hobbit house), but blends right into the picturesque surroundings. While some of the homes are designed just for couples, others also have lofted beds to accommodate up to six guests.Back to top
The Best Tiny House Rentals to Book for Your Next Big Adventure
