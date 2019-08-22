You’ll find WeeCasa—another tiny house resort—at the gateway to the Rockies in Lyons, CO. The 10-acre property, which sits in the shadow of the mountains just off Main Street, boasts 22 cabins, all of which are under 240 square feet and start at $149 per night. Each tiny home is just a little bit different (there’s even a hobbit house), but blends right into the picturesque surroundings. While some of the homes are designed just for couples, others also have lofted beds to accommodate up to six guests.