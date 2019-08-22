5. Caravan Get More Info

Tiny House Hotel Caravan is right at home in the Alberta Arts District in Portland, OR. The six locally built tiny homes—all of which are between 120 and 170 square feet and start at $185 per night—circle around a central area with a BBQ, fire pit, Adirondack chairs, and, of course, plenty of art. The urban location is a major draw. No matter which house you stay in, you’re less than a block from Portland’s thriving restaurant, coffee shop, and bar scene. But an acoustic sound barrier surrounding the property blocks out the city noise when you’re ready to call it a night.