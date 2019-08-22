View this post on Instagram

It's Tiny Tuesday! Meet Rudolf from Leavenworth Tiny House Village in Washington. A bit of a class clown, Rudolf's playful demeanor leaves him loved by many. He is overly friendly and can make even the shyest individual feel welcome. Though he's certainly a people person, Rudolf enjoys his me time, specifically in nature. He finds solace in the winter months and is most active when there's snow on the ground. Skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, sleigh rides, Rudolf loves it all! #PetiteRetreats