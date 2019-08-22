Not only can you stay in a tiny house with Petite Retreats, but micro dwellings like safari tents, teepees, and covered wagons from Bar Harbor, ME, to Santa Barbara, CA, are also up for grabs. The tiny houses start at $179 per night and cover about 200 square feet yet still manage to fit up to five people. Take in the Yosemite riverfront, Oregon’s forest, or Florida’s shore scenery from cute colonial-style cottages painted in primary colors; boxy, wood-hewn structures; and rustic log cabins.Back to top
Travel
The Best Tiny House Rentals to Book for Your Next Big Adventure
More News
More from Travel
-
10 Under-the-Radar European Cities Worth Visiting
-
Crazy Cocktails, Breakfast Burgers, and Endless Tapas: A Foodie’s Guide to Barcelona, Spain
-
27 Explorers on the Best Places They’ve Ever Traveled
-
What the Potential New Venice Cruise Ship Guidelines Could Mean for Your Next Trip
-
Winding Trails, Stunning Temples, and Epic Eats: The 4-Day Weekend in Taipei
-
Epic Hikes, Crystal Blue Waters, and Neo-Fjordic Cuisine: The 4-Day Weekend in Bergen
-
The 25 Best Bachelor Party Destinations in America
-
The 10 Best National Parks for Summer Adventure