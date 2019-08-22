7. Canoe Bay ESCAPE Village Get More Info

ESCAPE Village bills itself as the first tiny home village in the Midwest. The seven micro dwellings range from 344 to 400 square feet and feature giant windows from which you can take in the 100 acres of Wisconsin lakeland. The Canoe Bay area is known for its rolling hills, vast swaths of forest, and glacially carved lakes. The entire resort was actually built as a showcase for selling the tiny homes created by the owner, and you can buy any of the available cabins if you love your stay that much.