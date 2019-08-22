Take your tiny house dreams to the beach at Tiny House Siesta. Set a mile from the famous Siesta Key beach, the dozen homes are all quintessentially Floridian. Mostly painted in bright blue and yellows in an homage to the sandy beaches and crystalline waters (with some nods to the area’s iconic lifestands), some of the tiny cottages also feature little porches and skylights so you can max out that Florida sunshine. Each one is around 200 square feet, and start at just $60 per night.