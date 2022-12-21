In Fiji, hidden behind the upscale resorts and turquoise blue waters is a growing cultural renaissance.

After a fifth “tsunami”-sized coconut bowl of kava, my lips and tongue were numb, my legs felt wobbly, and my vision started to blur. Following tradition, we drank each bowl in a single gulp, despite it being large enough to hold with both hands. The taste was bitter and earthy, but did offer a deep sense of calm.

Fiji’s prized crop, kava, is a mild narcotic and muscle relaxant, and an instrumental part of local traditions. Native to the South Pacific and harvested after five or more years in the ground, kava is crushed, ground, and soaked in water to create a tea, then served in a large, communal basin as a traditional ceremony.

Sitting cross-legged in a circle with our hosts, we drank in rounds, taking breaks to share stories and sing call-and-response songs. Kava is used for a wide variety of occasions—making amends, welcoming visitors, and even asking for a father’s blessing. When I was offered my next bowl, I knew exactly what to do. I yelled “BULA!,” clapped three times, and drank it without pause.

Background on Fiji

An archipelago of some 330 islands in the South Pacific, Fiji sits 1,300 miles north of New Zealand and 2,000 miles west of Tahiti. Only a third of the islands are permanently inhabited and the total population of the country is less than a million. But, despite the small population and remote location, Fiji has used its forests, minerals, and stocks of fish to become one of the most developed economies in the region.