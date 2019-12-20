10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, MA

Don’t overlook Northern New England during this bewitching time of year. Winter in Bar Harbor is magical. With trails glimmering in snow and icicles springing off from the park’s pink granite cliffs, embark on miles-long hikes, ice climbing adventures, or cross-country skiing and snowshoeing expeditions. With rates this time of year as low as $85 per night (and only $140 for rooms with views of the ocean) you can really score a good deal. Our vote is for the centrally located and family-run Inn on Mount Desert in downtown Bar Harbor.

