10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Congaree National Park, SC

This stunning stretch of 26,000 acres in the backcountry of Palmetto State may not be a household name, but it’s well worth a wintry trek. In December and January, the high averages between 58–61°F and the low hovers around 36–42°F, making it comfortable for hiking and camping. Worth noting: A reservation and a backcountry permit is required to camp in Congaree, but should you prefer more bourgeoisie lodging, head to Columbia about 30 minutes away and book a room at Hotel Trundle or the Graduate Columbia. Bonus: Congaree park admission is free.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!