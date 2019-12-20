10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Denali National Park and Preserve, AK

Say giddyup to adventure in the 49th state. Denali may get plenty of summer love, but winter proves a matchless experience for daring souls. Our vote for exploring the park? An overnight dog-mushing excursion with Denali Dog Sled Tours, where canine rangers help you navigate the park’s majestic hinterlands. The company offers multi-day tours (from one to four nights) and are the only guides that can take guests to Wonder Lake, the park road corridor and the North Face of Denali (which, trust us, you’ll want to see). EarthSong Lodge is a partner to Denali Sled Dog Tours and proves an enticing spot to rest your head; Tonglen Lake Lodge began operating during the winter season for the first time last year.

