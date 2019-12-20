10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Glacier National Park in Montana

Whitefish may very well be one of the best towns for adventure seekers in the entire country. Nestled at the base of Big Mountain, yes, it’s a ski mecca, but it’s also the kind of place where everybody knows your name and makes you feel welcome as all heck. If you can time your trip, consider going February 7–9 2020, for the Whitefish Winter Carnival, with nordic celebrations like ski and snowboard competitions and fireworks displays. Count sheep at Grouse Mountain Lodge, a historic hideaway with mountain vistas that will scratch themselves into your soul.

