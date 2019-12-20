10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Great Basin National Park in Nevada

Altitude junkies, you’ll want to make your way up to Wheeler Peak—13,065 feet at the summit—which takes around two days in the winter (though you can also take a scenic drive, too). For those who prefer to spike their heart rate closer to the ground, take a tour of the park’s Lehman Caves, which is even more spectacular in the winter thanks to a downtick in crowds. At night, take time to appreciate some of the darkest skies in America, preferably at the aptly named Stargazer Inn.

