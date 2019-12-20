10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Gulf Islands National Seashore in Florida

For warmer-weather adventures, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Florida destination that outshines Pensacola. Birdwatchers will delight in being situated under the so-called Atlantic Flyway, which extends 3,000 miles from the Caribbean to the Arctic tundra, giving you access to seeing birds (bald eagles! blue herons!) make their migration to and from their wintering grounds. Take reflective walks in the peaceful embrace of Santa Rosa Island or partake in stellar winter diving thanks to warm temperatures and incredible water clarity. During your stay, be sure to see Fort Pickens, a 19th century war fort, which even has idyllic campgrounds when you’re ready to bid the day’s adventures adieu.

