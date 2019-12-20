10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Mount Rainier National Park in Washington

Whether you seek advanced snowshoeing routes or snowshoeing 101, Mount Rainier has something for all in this picturesque slice of the Pacific Northwest. In the Paradise area of the park, enjoy free ranger-led snowshoe walks (snowshoes provided), where you’ll learn about plants, animals, and more, as you get to work on the trails. For more advanced snowshoers, catch thrills on yes-this-is-very-fast glissading descents. Make your home away from home inside the park the National Park Inn at Longmire, a stone’s throw away from Paradise, literally and figuratively. Or tuck into a cozy dwelling at Three Bears Cabins, a few minutes outside the park entrance.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!