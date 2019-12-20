10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, CO

Post up in a private cabin at YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, and unpack all that long underwear for the week. Suitably set out for backcountry skiing or snowboarding at Hidden Valley, a now defunct ski resort inside the park (no lifts, but the slopes are blissfully free of trees). Finish your Hidden Valley run with some celebratory sledding before cross-country skiing or snowshoeing along Trail Ridge Road inside the park, which ascends to a mighty 12,183 feet. Another favorite activity of locals? Spotting wildlife like elk and moose sans high-season crowds.

