10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter

Yosemite National Park in California
Beauty abounds in the winter wonderland that is Yosemite with activity highlights ranging from high-flying Yosemite Flight Tours to marveling at the Tuolumne Grove of Giant Sequoias. If you’re antsy to lace up your hiking boots, find a winter hiking trail to match your mood and adrenaline levels at Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. When you’re ready to call it a night, Rush Creek Lodge will provide welcome solace. Remember: Weather can be excessively snowy this time of year, so carry tire chains for your visit.
