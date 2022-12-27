2. Valencia, Spain

Valencia’s reign as the World Design Capital 2022 may be concluding, but the Spanish city remains in the spotlight. The birthplace of paella resides by the sea—with an expansive coastline at that—but its finest features lie more inland. Valencia’s Old Town is a mixture of Islamic, Roman, and medieval architecture, and its periphery houses world-class museums like La Ciutat (a museum for arts & sciences, including the famed aquarium L’Oceanogràfic) as well as the Museum of Fine Arts. Just follow the six-mile, Valencia orange tree-lined riverbed park that is Jardin del Tur and you’ll encounter these museums and more cultural treasures.

If you think Madrid, Ibiza, and Barcelona throw the best parties, then you haven’t seen Valencia in March. From March 1-19, the city becomes one big parade-turned-bonfire to commemorate spring. The Fallas of Valencia procure incredible, massive works of art from around the city, only one of which will be spared from fiery fate on March 19 and permanently installed in the Fallas Museum. Be warned that daily “mascletà” fireworks shows occur in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento at 2 pm during these 19 days, reaching 120 decibels. There are nightly fireworks from March 15-19, and all routes of the Fallas parade lead to the Plaza de la Virgen, where a 15-meter high floral cape is installed over the statue of Virgen de los Desamparados, patron saint of Valencia.

