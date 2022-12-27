3. Orlando, Florida

Most Orlando visitors are targeting theme parks, but the city has made strides in numerous other tourism sectors. The 50,000-square-foot Lake Nona Sculpture Garden is a reprieve from Orlando’s Disneyfication, populated with installations from the Lewis Collection, one of the world’s largest private collections. Lake Nona is also home to the nation’s largest tennis facility and a 130,000-square-foot wellness center, the Lake Nona Performance Club—which houses Deepak Chopra’s own Chopra Mind Body Zone and Spa, offering everything from ayurvedic massage to aerial yoga.

In 2022, four Orlando eateries became the city’s first to receive Michelin stars (Capa, Soseki, Knife & Spoon, and Kadence). The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts continues to expand Orlando’s cultural offerings. Its Steinmetz Hall opened in 2022, housing the Orlando Philharmonic and adding to the parent venue’s hundreds of annual events. The center adds another venue in 2023, the cabaret-style Judson’s.

You can easily add Orlando onto a Miami vacation, too. They’re nearing completion on a $2.8 billion renovation at Orlando International Airport, making it the U.S.’s first fully-integrated, multimodal airport terminal for rail, air, and ground transportation. This will connect the city to Miami via high-speed Brightline trains as early as March 2023.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!