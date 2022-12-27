4. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Pssst, there’s this beautiful beach town in the south of Brazil—called Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro. Ever heard of it? Just like New York, New York they named it twice. Okay, but seriously—it’s not too late to join the Cariocas for February’s first public Carnival (Feb. 17-25) since COVID punctuated the 2020 festivities.

In other Rio news, you’ve got all year to help commemorate the centennial of the iconic Art Deco beachfront staple, Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel, which will host music, gastro, and art-angled events throughout 2023. After a nearly seven-year shutdown, the city’s Museo do Índio will soon reopen with a past-due perspective on indigenous history and culture. Members of national indigenous groups helped curate and contextualize the 21,000-plus artifacts and documents in the interim. And then of course, there are the city’s beaches—from Leme to Leblon, and especially the famed Copacabana and Ipanema. That’s just within city limits. You owe this to yourself after the last few years, don’t you think?

