5. Alberta, Canada

If you take everything great about the U.S.’s Great Plains and Rocky Mountain regions, politely dress it in plaid, then add a year-round chance of Northern Lights… well, then you’ve got Alberta. With all due respect to Colorado and Utah, show us any spot as stunning as this massive province’s westerly pinup, Banff’s mountaintop Lake Louise. And with all due respect to both Dakotas, show us something as awe-inspiring as Horseshoe Canyon in the Canadian Badlands—a region spanning 35,000 square miles.

Alberta is a beacon of cozy winter ice-capades. Sure, Edmonton’s summer sun shines until midnight, but in winter some of its residents ice skate from A to B. Calgary has Olympic-caliber cold-season recreation (don’t forget, they hosted the ‘88 games). Jasper National Park is an alpine dream dotted with ice climbing, ice caves, and ice fields. And yes, it’s in these months that those emerald northern lights shimmer most often, though they’ve got a sprawling prologue and epilogue: September through May provide the best odds.

