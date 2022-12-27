6. Southern Mozambique, Africa

Mozambique offers paradisiacal blue waters and some of the world’s most colorful, flavorful sea fare. Best of all, you can pair an island escape with a world-class safari in the recently repopulated Gorongosa National Park, which had once experienced near wipe-out due to the nation’s civil war between 1977-92. An October wildlife tally counted a record 102,000 animals in the park, leaving no question about whether Mozambique can compete with neighboring Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Zambia.

