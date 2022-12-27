7. Catalina Island, California

California has everything you could want on a vacation, as long as you’ve got the vehicle to carry you from A to B. On the state’s own Catalina Island, though, that vehicle is a golf cart, and the hourly or daily rental is your ticket to the island’s best beaches, hiking, diving, and more. Just hop one of four ferries in L.A. (departing from San Pedro, Long Beach, Newport Beach, or Dana Point) and in an hour you’ll be on the 4,000-resident island.

With peaks as high as 2,100 feet and everything from golfing and camping to submarine exploration and American bison expeditions, Catalina Island is as oddball as it is beautiful. Bring a date, bring the best buds, bring your kids, and have things any which way.

