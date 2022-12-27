8. Normandy, France

There are a lot of coastal destinations on our roster for 2023, which might indicate a collective need for tranquility and rest. The most surprising of our lot is D-Day’s very own Normandy. That fateful 1944 battle is the central focus of the Museum of Arromanches, which reopens in March after a complete renovation. La cuisine normande encompasses everything from aquatic to pastoral: sea-soupy marmite, salted lamb, joue de bœuf (that’s beef cheek to you), and some camembert to savor between.

This northern province is suffused in familiar scenes of Impressionism. Monet, cherished son of Le Havre, launched the movement with his Impressionist Sunrise. Artists like Renoir, Eva Gonzalez, and Eugene Boudin brought Normandy’s coastal cliffs and seaside towns into beautiful, idyllic relief. Perhaps most impressive of all is that Normandy won outright in the 50,000-vote-strong 2022 Wanderlust Travel Awards’ list of Most Desirable Region (Europe)—over Andalucia and the Greek Islands.

