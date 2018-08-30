Skip the cramped quarters and crappy food that plague plane travel, and see the world by train. You can tour the likes of India, Vancouver, and New Zealand all while fine-dining in panoramic cars, enjoying a cocktail in plush seating, and rubbing elbows with colorful, excitable travelers without actually rubbing elbows.

Because half the beauty of a trip is getting there, believe it or not. All those looming mountains, bucolic fields, and translucent lakes you’d normally miss on a plane reveal themselves as you look on from a thundering locomotive. Here are nine of the best rail trips and tours you can take around the globe.