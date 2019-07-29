1. Encounter Kangaroos in the Wild

One of Kangaroo Island’s biggest draws is that it allows visitors to get up close and personal with a magnificent assortment of endemic species, some of which can’t be found anywhere else on earth. This is due to its isolation from the mainland’s natural predators—and, as the name suggests, wild kangaroos can be found hopping all over the island. “Within 20 minutes, I’m usually showing people their first kangaroo,” says Redman. They tend to travel in groups known as mobs, emerging from the safety of the bush at dusk to begin grazing in the open pastures. Book a wildlife discovery tour and let expert guides like Redmen point out the Kangaroo Island kangaroo—a beautiful subspecies of the Western grey kangaroos found on the mainland that are known for their dark chocolate coloring, smaller faces, and muscular frames.