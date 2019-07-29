Kangaroo Island is also home to a collection of charming lighthouses, adding to its picturesque architectural attractions. Throughout KI’s long history, lighthouses played a vital role in helping seafarers navigate the tumultuous waters and avoid catastrophic collisions (although there are 85 submerged shipwrecks just off the island’s coast). Cape Willoughby on the island’s East Coast is home to the first lighthouse erected in South Australia back in 1852. A few years later in 1858, the Cape Borda Lightstation was constructed on the Northwest Coast within Flinders Chase National Park, and is easily recognizable by its signature square-shaped design. Last but not least, the Cape du Couedic Lighthouse has guarded over the island’s southwest shores since 1909. The former lighthouse keepers’ cottages have since been converted into three lodges, which visitors can reserve for a romantic retreat.