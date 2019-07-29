2. Koala Spotting in the Canopies

Another must-see marsupial during any Australian adventure is the koala. These iconic animals are known for their lackadaisical disposition and insatiable appetite for eucalyptus. Kangaroo Island is home to an estimated 30,000 koalas. Visitors can spend their days strolling through the bush, necks craned skyward in an effort to spot the furry creatures napping high up in the canopies. Males (known as bucks) are significantly larger than their female (doe) counterparts, and can be identified by their prominent nose and a darker patch on their chest (which is actually a scent gland used to mark their territory). Don’t be discouraged if it takes a little while to develop your “bush eyes.” Once you get the hang of it, you’ll notice them everywhere. But don’t ever approach or attempt to hold a koala in the wild; simply admire them from afar.