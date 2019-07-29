Travel

10 Reasons to Explore Kangaroo Island, the Ultimate Australian Destination

3 / 10

Australia boasts some of the most incredible properties in the world, but Kangaroo Island’s Southern Ocean Lodge is in a league of its own. Part of the lavish Baillie Lodges portfolio, the sophisticated property is regarded as the continent’s first true luxury lodge. Consistently ranked as one of the best hotels on the planet, a stay here is simply unforgettable. Located at Hanson Bay, the property sits atop a secluded cliff on a rugged stretch of the island’s southwest coast. The sanctuary boasts 21 spacious suites that overlook the sparkling Southern Ocean and untouched island wilderness. Perks include a world-class spa offering traditional and cutting-edge treatments, a dynamic culinary concept helmed by chef Asher Blackford, and an exceptional staff on a mission to please each and every guest.

Back to top
More from Travel