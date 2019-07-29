While Kangaroo Island is home to multiple national parks, Flinders Chase is regarded as its crown jewel. The protected area sprawls over 126 square miles along the island’s West Coast. Characterized by its rugged, untamed beauty, the site is a nature-lover’s dream destination. A network of bushwalking trails carve through the unruly expanse, marked by soaring sugar-gum forests, windblown landscapes, and dramatic cliffs towering above stretches of pristine shoreline. Key attractions include Admirals Arch (a massive natural rock formation shaped by the Southern Ocean’s powerful, rhythmic tides), and the sculptured granite boulders known as Remarkable Rocks (which look more like an open-air art exhibit than a natural phenomenon). Stop by the Flinders Chase Visitor Centre to get the full scoop before exploring this breathtaking gem.Back to top
Travel
10 Reasons to Explore Kangaroo Island, the Ultimate Australian Destination
