5. Spend the Day at Seal Bay

Another one of Kangaroo Island’s star attractions is the Seal Bay Conservation Park. Strung along the southern coast of the island, the protected area encompasses approximately 25 square miles and is home to Australia’s third-largest sea lion colony. But don’t expect cages or enclosures of any kind. Here, the experience is all about observation rather than interaction. The endangered colony can be found lounging in the sun and taking a snooze along the park’s white-sand beaches (when they’re not playing the waves or hunting for squid and cuttlefish). Visitors must pay to join a guided tour in order to step out onto the sands, otherwise they have the option of watching from the tremendous boardwalk perched up above the beach. But as one of the island’s most popular ecotourism attractions, you’ll want to plan your visit well in advance to secure your spot.