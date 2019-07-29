Along with regions like the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Hills, Kangaroo Island is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after wine destinations in South Australia. Home to approximately 30 vineyards, there are also a handful of award-winning cellar doors where visitors can sample the island’s signature blends. The most popular varieties include cabernet sauvignon, shiraz and chardonnay. Plan to stop by buzzworthy wineries like Bay of Shoals and Dudley Wines. If vino isn’t your go-to choice, then check out one of the island’s burgeoning breweries, like Kangaroo Island Brewery, launched in 2015. For something a big stronger, don’t miss Kangaroo Island Spirits and their creative lineup of gins, vodkas, and liqueurs. Be sure to try their trendy Mulberry Gin or Honey Walnut Liqueur (blended with honey—another beloved KI delicacy—made by the island’s prized Ligurian Bees).Back to top
Travel
10 Reasons to Explore Kangaroo Island, the Ultimate Australian Destination
