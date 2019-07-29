View this post on Instagram

‘Kis on the Lips’ 💋 Available now at Pasadena Foodland, 2019 State Winner of the IGA Store of the Year Award @adelaidesfinestsupermarkets 🎉 Kangaroo Island Spirits Koala 48 Gin with lavender syrup soaked rhubarb ribbons, pomegranate juice ice cubes, dried rose petals and hibiscus flowers, micro lemon balm, rimmed with citrus grapefruit powder and topped with Fevertree Aromatic Tonic Water.